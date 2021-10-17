Analysts Expect BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) will announce ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for BioLineRx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.10). BioLineRx reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 56.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLineRx will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for BioLineRx.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03).

NASDAQ BLRX opened at $3.06 on Friday. BioLineRx has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its oncology programs include Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is therapy platform used in the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and AGI-134 is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in April 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

