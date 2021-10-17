Analysts Expect Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.60 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cintas’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.67. Cintas reported earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year earnings of $10.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.70 to $10.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $11.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.63 to $12.29. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Shares of CTAS stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $416.03. The company had a trading volume of 343,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $395.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.13. Cintas has a twelve month low of $311.69 and a twelve month high of $419.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total transaction of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,296 shares of company stock valued at $24,251,347 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

