Analysts Expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $224.61 Million

Brokerages predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will announce sales of $224.61 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $226.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $223.09 million. Dine Brands Global posted sales of $176.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $893.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $891.40 million to $895.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $946.94 million, with estimates ranging from $928.03 million to $956.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.50.

DIN opened at $80.10 on Friday. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average is $86.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 2.11.

In related news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total transaction of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,760.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,549,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $138,250,000 after purchasing an additional 451,464 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,952,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1,672.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 233,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,908 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group bought a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,645,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 150,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

