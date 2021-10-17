Analysts Expect Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $103.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) will post sales of $103.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $95.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.18 million. Genco Shipping & Trading posted sales of $54.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 91.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading will report full-year sales of $338.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $318.71 million to $359.54 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $333.76 million, with estimates ranging from $301.06 million to $367.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Genco Shipping & Trading.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $84.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GNK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.57.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $6.38 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.30 million, a PE ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

In other news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 2,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $58,450.26. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total transaction of $1,775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 923,739 shares of company stock worth $16,667,820. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,985,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $94,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,412 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,109,000 after purchasing an additional 593,238 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,267 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,044,000 after buying an additional 277,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 274.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,837 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,312,000 after buying an additional 827,586 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,772,000. 70.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

