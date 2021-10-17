Analysts Expect Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Announce $1.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) will report earnings of $1.71 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hasbro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.49. Hasbro reported earnings of $1.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hasbro will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.49. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hasbro.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. Truist increased their price objective on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.33.

HAS stock opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.03. Hasbro has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.9% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hasbro by 18.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

