Analysts Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to Post -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for IMAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is $0.01. IMAX reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 85.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $50.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.79 million. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.06.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $20.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.21. IMAX has a 12 month low of $10.76 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,109,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,509,000 after purchasing an additional 341,440 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,645,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,879,000 after purchasing an additional 18,794 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,452,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,733,000 after purchasing an additional 144,949 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,757,000 after purchasing an additional 163,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of IMAX by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after purchasing an additional 164,731 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

