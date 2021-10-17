Analysts Expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.20 billion. Lennox International reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $4.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.02% and a negative return on equity of 399.68%.

LII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.63.

LII opened at $309.17 on Friday. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $266.77 and a twelve month high of $356.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is 37.02%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 7,190 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.30, for a total value of $2,382,047.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,301,910.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,268 shares of company stock valued at $7,196,734 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lennox International by 121.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Lennox International by 13.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lennox International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

