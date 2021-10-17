Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.45. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,389. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.98 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.99.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

