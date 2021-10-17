Analysts Expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $1.45. Marriott International reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,633.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $5.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,801,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,389. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.98 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.99.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its position in Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 2.3% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.