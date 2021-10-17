Analysts Expect Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Will Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Materialise’s earnings. Materialise posted earnings of ($0.01) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Materialise will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materialise.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. Materialise had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $60.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Materialise in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Materialise by 6.7% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 9,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 37,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 24.1% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Materialise by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Materialise in the first quarter worth $87,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MTLS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.73. 167,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,546. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -296.10 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.50 and a 200 day moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Materialise has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $87.40.

Materialise Company Profile

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

