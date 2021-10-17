Analysts Expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Will Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Brokerages expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to post $1.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.45. Prosperity Bancshares reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $280.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.00% and a return on equity of 8.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.83.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.46. 298,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,722. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average is $72.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $83.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 35.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 33,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 6,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 498.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan services, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

