Analysts Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $386.62 Million

Analysts predict that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will report $386.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.70 million to $397.68 million. Seagen reported sales of $1.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.62 million.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Seagen from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.90.

SGEN stock opened at $172.73 on Friday. Seagen has a 1-year low of $133.20 and a 1-year high of $207.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.98 and a beta of 0.82.

In related news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $82,375.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total value of $3,842,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Seagen by 9.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,738 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 5,129 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 942,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $160,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

