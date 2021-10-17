Analysts Expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to Post -$0.29 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $6.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 million. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in shares of Summit Therapeutics by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 6,158,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,152,000 after buying an additional 358,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,095,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,045 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 330,356 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 329,898 shares during the period. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMMT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.15. 76,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,646. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.65. Summit Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.22 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.74.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

