Analysts Expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.77 Billion

Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) will announce sales of $18.77 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.89 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $17.82 billion. The Walt Disney reported sales of $14.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full-year sales of $67.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $68.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $84.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Walt Disney.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.08.

DIS opened at $176.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The Walt Disney has a 1 year low of $117.23 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.65 billion, a PE ratio of 289.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resource Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1.4% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.