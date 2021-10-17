Analysts Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Wix.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.97). Wix.com posted earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WIX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Wix.com from $315.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 target price for the company. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Wix.com from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,736,882,000 after buying an additional 1,560,934 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Wix.com by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,451,197 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,814,000 after buying an additional 194,266 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Wix.com by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,141,349 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $911,871,000 after buying an additional 1,879,849 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Wix.com by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,729,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $792,175,000 after buying an additional 66,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 4.1% in the second quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,037,683 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $591,498,000 after acquiring an additional 80,792 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WIX traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $189.25. 421,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,319. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Wix.com has a 12-month low of $171.37 and a 12-month high of $362.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.04.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

