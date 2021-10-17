Analyzing ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD)

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) and Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ExlService and Pinduoduo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ExlService $958.43 million 4.30 $89.48 million $2.71 45.81 Pinduoduo $9.12 billion 12.77 -$1.10 billion ($0.92) -102.18

ExlService has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pinduoduo. Pinduoduo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ExlService, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ExlService and Pinduoduo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ExlService 11.55% 17.92% 10.63% Pinduoduo -3.02% -3.82% -1.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.0% of ExlService shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.8% of Pinduoduo shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of ExlService shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for ExlService and Pinduoduo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ExlService 0 5 1 0 2.17 Pinduoduo 0 2 13 0 2.87

ExlService currently has a consensus price target of $109.33, indicating a potential downside of 11.93%. Pinduoduo has a consensus price target of $161.62, indicating a potential upside of 71.91%. Given Pinduoduo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than ExlService.

Summary

ExlService beats Pinduoduo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc. is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies. The Healthcare segment offers services related to care management or population health, payment integrity, revenue optimization, and customer engagement. The Travel, Transportation, and Logistics segment includes business processes in corporate and leisure travel such as reservations, customer service, fulfilment, and finance and accounting. The Finance and Accounting segment comprises of procure-to-pay, order-to-cash, hire-to-retire, record-to-report, regulatory reporting, financial planning and analysis, audit and assurance, treasury, and tax processes. The Analytics segment consists of driving improved business outcomes for customers by generating data-driven insights. The All Other segment involves in banking, financial, utilities, and consulting service

About Pinduoduo

Pinduoduo, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.