ANON Market Cap Tops $41,614.01 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One ANON coin can now be bought for $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a market capitalization of $41,614.01 and approximately $17.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ANON has traded up 25.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00068326 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043364 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002365 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

