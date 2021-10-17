Anson Funds Management LP Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Anson Funds Management LP raised its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after buying an additional 12,316 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth about $9,562,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AMT opened at $269.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.42 and a 200-day moving average of $269.21. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.09%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.29.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total value of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 939 shares of company stock valued at $279,485 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

