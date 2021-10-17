Anson Funds Management LP Cuts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Anson Funds Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after buying an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,517 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,725,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLD stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist upped their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.53.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

