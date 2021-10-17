Anson Funds Management LP Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Anson Funds Management LP cut its position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 206,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $2,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NRZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,188,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,224,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,491,000 after acquiring an additional 912,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 50.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,408,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,721,000 after acquiring an additional 7,181,622 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,946,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,969,000 after acquiring an additional 818,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 51.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,063,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,516 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.73.

Shares of NRZ stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. New Residential Investment Corp. has a one year low of $7.27 and a one year high of $11.48.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. New Residential Investment had a net margin of 61.81% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. This is a boost from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.49%.

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

