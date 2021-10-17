Anson Funds Management LP Has $2.28 Million Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Anson Funds Management LP decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 644,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after purchasing an additional 285,688 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $708,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 236,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,113,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $65,155,000 after buying an additional 242,691 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,632,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,109,000 after buying an additional 68,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SU opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $25.73. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.91%.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

