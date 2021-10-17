Anson Funds Management LP Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Anson Funds Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

NYSE AVB opened at $230.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.38 and a one year high of $234.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 48.25%. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 73.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $257.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.56.

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.52, for a total value of $97,775.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 21,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total value of $4,990,907.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.