Anson Funds Management LP Raises Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Anson Funds Management LP increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 240.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 0.05% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPP opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -695.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

