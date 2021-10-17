Anson Funds Management LP Sells 23,000 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Anson Funds Management LP lowered its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 34.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the quarter. Anson Funds Management LP’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $2,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIRC opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.39. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AIRC shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.