APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379,410 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in APA were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in APA by 4.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in APA by 3.7% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in APA by 4.9% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in APA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $381,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,285 shares in the company, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94. APA Co. has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.13.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 145.33% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of APA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist upped their price target on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of APA from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

