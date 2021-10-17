ApeSwap Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.91 Million (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $2.25 or 0.00003697 BTC on major exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $150.27 million and $3.91 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00068667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00073306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00105290 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,854.70 or 1.00043226 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,808.60 or 0.06261225 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025225 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance Coin Profile

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 66,957,160 coins and its circulating supply is 66,828,795 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

