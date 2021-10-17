API3 Market Capitalization Reaches $164.43 Million (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. API3 has a total market cap of $164.43 million and approximately $8.63 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, API3 has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can currently be bought for $4.46 or 0.00007168 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00042706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.17 or 0.00199776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00090512 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

About API3

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. The official website for API3 is api3.org . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

