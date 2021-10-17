Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Stake Boosted by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 410,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the quarter. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.15% of Aptiv worth $64,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,926,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $460,360,000 after buying an additional 31,141 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 23.8% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 111.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 20,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,993 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,818 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 89.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $168.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.84.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptiv from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

