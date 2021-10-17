Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Earns Buy Rating from Chardan Capital

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.05.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,246,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,636. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $404.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 178.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,835,573 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737,863 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 1,942.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,156,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $3,456,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 31.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 904,006 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 140.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,286,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 752,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.

