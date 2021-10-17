Arcblock Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week (ABT)

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 17th. Arcblock has a total market cap of $15.71 million and approximately $3.22 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arcblock coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Arcblock has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043873 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.82 or 0.00204682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.24 or 0.00092227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Arcblock Profile

Arcblock is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

