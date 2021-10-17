Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,271,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,011 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.66% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $561,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

ADM opened at $63.95 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $61.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

