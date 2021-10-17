Arepacoin (AREPA) Market Capitalization Tops $39,797.06

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $39,797.06 and $21.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arepacoin has traded 30.1% lower against the US dollar. One Arepacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Trexcoin (TREX) traded down 99.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin Coin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Its launch date was February 12th, 2018. Arepacoin’s total supply is 17,181,083 coins. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Arepacoin is arepacoinve.info/# . Arepacoin’s official website is www.arepacoinve.info

According to CryptoCompare, “The ArepaCoin (AREPA), has its origin for the year 2016 by a group of developers with the idea of marketing in the field of cryptocurrency, but then by the end of that same year, it is abandoned, since, the information on the advances of the same they stopped being continuous, until, for the current year (2018), it is retaken by another group of developers, who modify the original source code and it is relaunched with a new name AREPA COIN VE. The chain of blocks allows to verify and accurately transfer all the information, dispensing with third parties, providing the necessary tools for a successful operation, the challenge or the main objective is to have transparent, efficient and inclusive financial instruments. “

