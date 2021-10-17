argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.00 Million

Analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post $20.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.90 million. argenx reported sales of $8.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 123%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $532.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $487.48 million to $605.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $192.56 million, with estimates ranging from $105.85 million to $375.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.38) by $5.36. The firm had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.46 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 63.22% and a negative return on equity of 21.19%.

ARGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of argenx from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of argenx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $348.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $293.74 on Friday. argenx has a 1-year low of $244.98 and a 1-year high of $382.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of argenx by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of argenx by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of argenx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

