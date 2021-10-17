Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 297,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,325 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.85% of Argo Group International worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Argo Group International by 2,536.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 69,097 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Argo Group International in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Argo Group International by 342.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 36,584 shares during the period. Finally, Velanne Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Argo Group International by 89.0% in the second quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 137,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 64,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARGO opened at $55.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 0.96.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $493.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -193.75%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Argo Group International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

