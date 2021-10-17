ArGo Market Cap Tops $2.08 Million (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. ArGo has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $22,698.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ArGo has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00043338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00206290 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.97 or 0.00092116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

ArGo Profile

ARGO is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ArGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

