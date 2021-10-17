Argon (ARGON) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $450,305.00

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0699 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Argon has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $4.96 million and approximately $450,305.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001651 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00068148 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00072333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00105779 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,593.39 or 1.00015458 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,755.32 or 0.06198539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025557 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 79,683,332 coins and its circulating supply is 70,963,806 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Argon Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

