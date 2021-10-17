Arion (ARION) Market Capitalization Tops $54,143.11

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. Arion has a market cap of $54,143.11 and $28.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arion has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00068612 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00073240 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00107017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,022.80 or 1.00316562 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.71 or 0.06279303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00025288 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 14,815,786 coins. Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com . Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Arion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.