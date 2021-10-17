Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.73 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to post earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.88 and the lowest is $2.68. Arista Networks posted earnings per share of $2.42 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $10.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $10.97. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.04 to $13.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,914 shares of company stock worth $85,369,853. Corporate insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks stock traded down $5.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $389.78. The stock had a trading volume of 433,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,792. The stock has a market cap of $29.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a one year low of $200.35 and a one year high of $396.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $351.41.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

