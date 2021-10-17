Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Short Interest Update

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 388,200 shares, a growth of 36.3% from the September 15th total of 284,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 138.6 days.

ATZAF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upped their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Shares of Aritzia stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Aritzia has a 52 week low of $15.14 and a 52 week high of $39.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

