Ark (ARK) Trading 15.1% Lower This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Ark has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $262.77 million and approximately $11.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00003273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Ark Profile

ARK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 160,634,718 coins and its circulating supply is 132,513,821 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official message board is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official website is ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Buying and Selling Ark

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

