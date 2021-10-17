ARMOR 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.03 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. ARMOR has a total market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.26 or 0.00068714 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.98 or 0.00071522 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00103163 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,595.97 or 1.00164155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,822.15 or 0.06215383 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00025237 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR launched on January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 125,954,745 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

