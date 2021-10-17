Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Up 37.8% in September

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the September 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NYSE AJG traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.88. The company had a trading volume of 846,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,266. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.92. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.95 and a fifty-two week high of $164.08.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $688,916.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on AJG. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.83.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

