Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $1.73 Billion (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $18.56 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Arweave has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $51.71 or 0.00085008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

