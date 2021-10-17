Aryacoin Price Tops $0.0093 on Major Exchanges (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aryacoin has traded down 23.3% against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $159,380.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000119 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aryacoin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

