Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Asana were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 2,403.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after buying an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter worth $46,274,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 938.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,219,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Asana by 775.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,770,000 after purchasing an additional 550,722 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Asana from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.41, for a total transaction of $1,755,166.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.21 per share, with a total value of $23,302,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,967,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,819,157.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,013,915 shares of company stock valued at $99,636,500 and have sold 138,512 shares valued at $11,344,985. 54.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ASAN stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $124.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.14.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Asana had a negative net margin of 89.91% and a negative return on equity of 288.11%. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.26 million. The business’s revenue was up 72.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.