Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 157.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,768 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AZPN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2,410.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $163.51 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $169.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.24.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $197.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.15 million. Research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.67.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $462,387.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

