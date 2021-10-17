Atari Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $935,441.00 (ATRI)

Atari Token (CURRENCY:ATRI) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Atari Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $44.08 million and approximately $935,441.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Atari Token has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

About Atari Token

Atari Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 1,975,082,183 coins and its circulating supply is 886,959,940 coins. Atari Token’s official website is www.atarichain.com . Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari

According to CryptoCompare, “ATARI Chain, Ltd, incorporated in Gibraltar, is responsible for the governance and ecosystem development of the ATARI Network of smart platforms using the ATARI Token. The ATARI Token is the utility and governance token for the ATARI Network. The ATARI Token serves as a medium of exchange within the ATARI Network for various ATARI goods and services, including those of ATARI’s partners. The ATARI Token is also used for rewards, staking incentives and ecosystem development programs. The objective is for the ATARI Token to become the utility token of reference for the videogame industry, either as an in-game token or as a utility token for exchanges of services or products between individuals and/or companies. The ATARI Token may also be collateralized to mint ATARI USD, a stable USD pegged cryptocurrency which can be used in-game on various ATARI platforms, including the ATARI Casino and partnerships within the ATARI Universe. On October 16, 2020, The Atari Group announced the details for a public sale of the Atari Token on the Bitcoin.com Exchange. On November 2, 2020, The Atari Group announced the early closing of the public sale and the start of the trading of the Atari Token (ATRI) on Bitcoin.com Exchange as early as November 2, 2020. This public sale and the listing constitute two very important milestones for the Atari blockchain project, providing liquidity to the token holders, and paving the way for future collaborations and the development of the Atari blockchain eco-system. “

Atari Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atari Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atari Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atari Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

