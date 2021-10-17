ATC Coin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $37.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 119.1% against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $490,595.09 and $37.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $179.94 or 0.00300808 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004893 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000550 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002070 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.