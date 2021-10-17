Atheios Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Atheios has a total market cap of $26,891.22 and approximately $18.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atheios has traded 45% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 48,447,448 coins and its circulating supply is 44,256,419 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

