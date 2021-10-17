Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Short Interest Down 27.3% in September

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 27.3% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $17,267,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $15,268,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $14,895,000. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 100.0% during the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,917,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $11,820,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.