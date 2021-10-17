Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the September 15th total of 943,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 772,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Atotech by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Atotech by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 67,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Atotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Atotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ATC remained flat at $$23.83 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 566,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.65. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.95. Atotech has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $26.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.45 million. Atotech had a negative return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Atotech will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATC. BMO Capital Markets cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Atotech from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atotech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

